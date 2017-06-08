TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment

Four ways social media companies and security agencies can tackle terrorism
Business Standard

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education: Results of Class 8 and Class 10

Students can check their results by visiting the Board's official website

Sagar Mavani 

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education: Results of Class 8 and Class 10

It was a great achievement for the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) as the overall passing percentage of Class 8 was 100%! The Class 8 exam happened from March 9 to match 21 this year. Around 11, 92,655 (6, 41,279 boys and 5, 31,654 girls) appeared for the exam. The Board announced the results on Wednesday at 5 PM. Students can check their results by visiting the Board’s official website here rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

How to check the Class 8 results:
  • Go to the Board’s official site rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
  • Find "RBSE Class 8th Exam Result 2017" tab and click on it.
  • Enter your examination roll number and hit the Submit tab
  • Your result would now appear
  • Print it out and keep it for future use.

Class 10 Results To Be Announced Today:

The Board will declare the Class 10 results today (8 June) at 4 pm. The examination happened from March 9 to March this year, witnessing the enrolment of about 10.99 lakh students compared to 9.32 lakh last year with overall passing percentage 92.73.

How to check the Class 10 results:
  • Go to the Board’s official site rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
  • Find “Secondary Exam 2017 " tab and click on it.
  • Enter your Exam Roll Number and hit the Submit tab.
  • Your result would now appear.
  • Print it out and keep it for future use.
For quick information, one can check the results via SMS. 
  • Open Message in your mobile.
  • Type RESULTS<space>RAJ10<space>ROLL NUMBER
  • Send it to 56263

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education: Results of Class 8 and Class 10

Students can check their results by visiting the Board's official website

Students can check their results by visiting the Board's official website
It was a great achievement for the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) as the overall passing percentage of Class 8 was 100%! The Class 8 exam happened from March 9 to match 21 this year. Around 11, 92,655 (6, 41,279 boys and 5, 31,654 girls) appeared for the exam. The Board announced the results on Wednesday at 5 PM. Students can check their results by visiting the Board’s official website here rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

How to check the Class 8 results:
  • Go to the Board’s official site rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
  • Find "RBSE Class 8th Exam Result 2017" tab and click on it.
  • Enter your examination roll number and hit the Submit tab
  • Your result would now appear
  • Print it out and keep it for future use.

Class 10 Results To Be Announced Today:

The Board will declare the Class 10 results today (8 June) at 4 pm. The examination happened from March 9 to March this year, witnessing the enrolment of about 10.99 lakh students compared to 9.32 lakh last year with overall passing percentage 92.73.

How to check the Class 10 results:
  • Go to the Board’s official site rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
  • Find “Secondary Exam 2017 " tab and click on it.
  • Enter your Exam Roll Number and hit the Submit tab.
  • Your result would now appear.
  • Print it out and keep it for future use.
For quick information, one can check the results via SMS. 
  • Open Message in your mobile.
  • Type RESULTS<space>RAJ10<space>ROLL NUMBER
  • Send it to 56263
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education: Results of Class 8 and Class 10

Students can check their results by visiting the Board's official website

It was a great achievement for the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) as the overall passing percentage of Class 8 was 100%! The Class 8 exam happened from March 9 to match 21 this year. Around 11, 92,655 (6, 41,279 boys and 5, 31,654 girls) appeared for the exam. The Board announced the results on Wednesday at 5 PM. Students can check their results by visiting the Board’s official website here rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

How to check the Class 8 results:
  • Go to the Board’s official site rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
  • Find "RBSE Class 8th Exam Result 2017" tab and click on it.
  • Enter your examination roll number and hit the Submit tab
  • Your result would now appear
  • Print it out and keep it for future use.

Class 10 Results To Be Announced Today:

The Board will declare the Class 10 results today (8 June) at 4 pm. The examination happened from March 9 to March this year, witnessing the enrolment of about 10.99 lakh students compared to 9.32 lakh last year with overall passing percentage 92.73.

How to check the Class 10 results:
  • Go to the Board’s official site rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
  • Find “Secondary Exam 2017 " tab and click on it.
  • Enter your Exam Roll Number and hit the Submit tab.
  • Your result would now appear.
  • Print it out and keep it for future use.
For quick information, one can check the results via SMS. 
  • Open Message in your mobile.
  • Type RESULTS<space>RAJ10<space>ROLL NUMBER
  • Send it to 56263

image
Business Standard
177 22