Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education: Results of Class 8 and Class 10

How to check the Class 8 results:
- Go to the Board’s official site rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
- Find "RBSE Class 8th Exam Result 2017" tab and click on it.
- Enter your examination roll number and hit the Submit tab
- Your result would now appear
- Print it out and keep it for future use.
- Go to the Board’s official site rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
- Find “Secondary Exam 2017 " tab and click on it.
- Enter your Exam Roll Number and hit the Submit tab.
- Your result would now appear.
- Print it out and keep it for future use.
- Open Message in your mobile.
- Type RESULTS<space>RAJ10<space>ROLL NUMBER
- Send it to 56263