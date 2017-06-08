Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education: Results of Class 8 and Class 10

It was a great achievement for the Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) as the overall passing percentage of Class 8 was 100%! The Class 8 exam happened from March 9 to match 21 this year. Around 11, 92,655 (6, 41,279 boys and 5, 31,654 girls) appeared for the exam. The Board announced the results on Wednesday at 5 PM. Students can check their results by visiting the Board’s official website here rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in



How to check the Class 8 results:

Go to the Board’s official site rajeduboard. gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Find "RBSE Class 8th Exam Result 2017" tab and click on it.

Enter your examination roll number and hit the Submit tab

Your result would now appear

Print it out and keep it for future use.

Results To Be Announced Today:

The Board will declare the results today (8 June) at 4 pm. The examination happened from March 9 to March this year, witnessing the enrolment of about 10.99 lakh students compared to 9.32 lakh last year with overall passing percentage 92.73.

How to check the results:

Go to the Board’s official site rajeduboard. gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Find “Secondary Exam 2017 " tab and click on it.

Enter your Exam Roll Number and hit the Submit tab.

Your result would now appear.

Print it out and keep it for future use.

For quick information, one can check the results via SMS.