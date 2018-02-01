Rajasthan by-polls: Congress leads in Ajmer and Alwar, BJP in Mandalgarh

The counting of votes for the by-polls that were held on Monday in two and one assembly constituencies began at 8 am on Thursday.

was leading in Ajmer and Alwar in the first round of counting, while BJP was leading in Mandalgarh, a said.

In Alwar, Jaswant Singh Yadav of BJP faced of the Congress, while of contested BJP's in Ajmer.

The main contenders for the Mandalgarh seat were BJP's Shakti Singh Hada and Congress's

In Ajmer, from appeared to have set a strong ground in the initial round.

He is leading by 8,648 votes.

In Pushkar and Dudu, was leading by 1,500 votes respectively, while in Ajmer north, the party was leading by 3,000 votes. was also leading in Kishangarh.

In Alwar, was leading by around 10,000 votes, the said.

This is being termed as a crucial contest ahead of the state elections which are scheduled later in 2018.

While the counting of votes for the Alwar and Ajmer seats was being done in the respective constituencies, the counting for the Mandalgarh assembly seat is being held in Bhilwara.

From Mandalgarh, Hadda was leading by 4,000 votes, the said.

A total of 42 candidates were in the fray for the three seats.

Both the parties have campaigned aggressively, as the by-polls results were expected to reveal the mood for the Assembly polls ahead.

The by-polls were necessitated after the death of BJP MPs Sanwarlal Jat from Ajmer, Mahant Chand Nath Yogi from Alwar, and MLA Kirti Kumari from Mandalgarh.