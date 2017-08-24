JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Woman gives birth in cab, claims hospital delayed admission post delive
Business Standard

Rajasthan govt accords OBC status to Jats of Bharatpur and Dholpur

It was a long pending demand of the Jat community people

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Vasundhara Raje
Vasundhara Raje

Jats of Dholpur and Bharatpur districts have been given reservation under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category in Rajasthan.

The state social justice and empowerment department today issued a notification in this regard after approval from the cabinet.


It was a long pending demand of the Jat community people residing in both the districts to include them in the OBC list.

So far, Jats residing in districts barring Dholpur and Bharatpur were getting benefit of the OBC quota.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements
  • Claim Settlement Ratio of 92.4%