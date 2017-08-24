Rajasthan govt accords OBC status to Jats of Bharatpur and Dholpur

-
-
Jats of Dholpur and Bharatpur districts have been given reservation under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category in Rajasthan.
The state social justice and empowerment department today issued a notification in this regard after approval from the cabinet.
It was a long pending demand of the Jat community people residing in both the districts to include them in the OBC list.
So far, Jats residing in districts barring Dholpur and Bharatpur were getting benefit of the OBC quota.
