Rajasthan govt withdraws its controversial immunity Bill in state Assembly

CM Vasundhara Raje announced withdrawal of the Rajasthan Criminal laws Amendment Bill was withdrawn at the state assembly after it faced sharped criticism from the opposition

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Vasundhara Raje
File Photo of Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje

The Criminal Laws (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill, 2017, which was sent to the Select Committee for review, was taken back today with a voice vote in the state Assembly.

State PWD minister Yunus Khan move a Motion in the House, which was passed with a voice vote.

On Monday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had announced to withdraw the controversial bill, which had invited sharp criticism and protest from opposition, rights groups and others.

The Bill introduced in the last assembly session sought to protect serving and former judges, magistrates and public servants in the state from being investigated for on-duty action, without its prior sanction.

It also barred the media from reporting on accusations of such wrongdoings till the government sanctions a probe.

The Bill was referred to the Select Committee in the Assembly's last session following an uproar by the Congress. BJP MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari had termed it "Kala Kanoon".

The ordinance was promulgated by the Rajasthan government on September 6, 2017, and the Bill was introduced in the Assembly on October 23, 2017.

On October 24, amid sharp criticism from all corners, the Bill was referred to the Select Committee for review.

The ordinance, after the Bill's introduction in the Assembly, was valid for a six-week period and it lapsed in December 2017.

First Published: Wed, February 21 2018. 10:32 IST

