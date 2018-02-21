Rajasthan govt withdraws its controversial immunity Bill in state Assembly

The Criminal Laws ( Amendment) Bill, 2017, which was sent to the for review, was taken back today with a voice vote in the state Assembly.



move a Motion in the House, which was passed with a voice vote.



On Monday, Chief Minister had announced to withdraw the controversial bill, which had invited sharp criticism and protest from opposition, rights groups and others.



The Bill introduced in the last assembly session sought to protect serving and former judges, magistrates and public servants in the state from being investigated for on-duty action, without its prior sanction.



It also barred the media from reporting on accusations of such wrongdoings till the government sanctions a probe.



The Bill was referred to the in the Assembly's last session following an uproar by the BJP MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari had termed it "Kala Kanoon".



The ordinance was promulgated by the government on September 6, 2017, and the Bill was introduced in the Assembly on October 23, 2017.



On October 24, amid sharp criticism from all corners, the Bill was referred to the for review.



The ordinance, after the Bill's introduction in the Assembly, was valid for a six-week period and it lapsed in December 2017.