Rajasthan HRC head says live-in relationships 'social terrorism': Report

Chairperson described as "social terrorism", arguing that such practices were more detrimental to women's rights than triple talaq and that there was a need for regulations and safeguards, reported the Indian Express on Sunday.

According to the daily, Justice Tatia, who was appointed as the chairperson of the state's human rights body in 2015 after serving as the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court, issued an order in February this year seeking people's opinion on Justice Tatia intends to submit a report on the matter and make recommendations to the government.

Explaining what he meant by "social terrorism" to the daily, Justice Tatia said that live-in couples brought a "sense of insecurity" in areas where they lived and that their presence created a "sense of fear, which virtually creates terror". "...There may be fights. I am not saying the people who are fighting are right but it’s the reality...," Justice Tatia said. He added that the neighbours of such a couple would have to think twice before letting their daughter or son go to the couple’s house.

However, Justice Tatia told the daily that he was not making a case for to be outlawed. Instead, he wanted them to be regulated to safeguard the rights of women and children. "What is the status of their children? We have to bear in mind that society has yet to accept .. such children are not accepted in schools or in society," he said, according to the report.

According to the report, Justice Tatia was concerned over how in a live-in relationship, a man could just leave a woman without needing "to say a single word", unlike in the case of triple talaq.

Speaking to the daily, he asked: "The question is whether it’s a better alternative to What is the control of society... who will intervene when things go wrong?"

Justice Tatia is not the only functionary in the state who is concerned about The Hindustan Times reported earlier this month that the is set to launch a campaign against live-in relations. According to the report, the body's chairperson, Suman Sharma, said that such relationships were "against our culture".

Sharma, according to the report, said that women were the ones who suffered the most when such relationships ended. She added that there was no provision to help women in such a case.

According to the daily, the commission may be the first such state body in the country to launch a campaign advising women against