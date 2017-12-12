Rajasthan offers Hindi e-mail IDs to boost e-governance

In a move to ease electronic communication for residents who are not fluent in English, launched a Hindi e-mail service under the facility - name@rajasthan.bharat (in Devnagari script).

Rajasthan is now the first state to offer vernacular e-mail service to its residents.

"The vernacular e-mail, in Hindi, was launched on December 3. Rajasthan is the first, and currently the only state, to have a vernacular e-mail,” principal secretary, department of information technology and communications, Akhil Arora, told Hindustan Times.

The first Hindi e-mail id to be created under the service was that of the chief minister, Vasundhara@rajasthan.bharat (in Devnagari). All state government personnel are also expected to receive an e-mail id in Hindi soon.

According to a report in the English Daily, the state IT department worked in partnership with private IT companies to bring out the service. A dedicated team of 10 experts from the state IT department worked for three months on the project.

had launched a similar service in eight Indian languages in December 2016. However, unlike the Rajasthan government's service, BSNL's initiative was not available for all internet users.