Rajasthan's Bundi has preserved its rich heritage of miniature paintings

Dressed elaborately, she’s pouring herself a drink with a “to hell with it all” expression. Eyebrows arched, she’s not dainty with the glass or the decanter. In a size similar to most other miniature painting murals in Ummed Bhavan Palace, Bundi, this one is a personal favourite. After all, how often do you see miniature paintings depicting women as taking time off from leaning on men's arms, being fondled by them, dancing with Krishna, or generally posing with a faraway look in their eyes? This particular mural is just one of the many reasons to ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?