Akhilesh Yadav stirs new controversy, asks why no martyrs are from Gujarat
Rajasthan wedding hall mishap: DM blames thunderstorm as 22 die

The incident took place in Annapurna Marriage Home

ANI  |  Bharatpur 

In the aftermath of 22 people being killed after a wedding hall collapsed here, District Magistrate NK Gupta said the incident was triggered due to a thunderstorm and rainfall in the district.

"To protect themselves from the rain, some guests tried to stand under a wall, which subsequently collapsed, killing 22 and injuring over 28 people, out of which two have been critically injured. They have been hospitalised and are being attended to by a team of doctors," he said.

The incident took place in Annapurna Marriage Home located on Sewar road in Rajasthan's Bharatpur.
 

