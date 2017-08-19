Rajasthan woman files for divorce over lack of urinal at home

A woman in Rajasthan's Bhilwara has chosen to end her seven-year-long marriage rather than face daily ignominy of defecating in the open.

The woman had filed a divorce petition in the court as the husband failed to build a toilet despite repeated assurances.

The court also accepted the divorce plea as it considered the woman's dignity to be abated.

Speaking to ANI, advocate Rajesh Sharma said, "The woman had filed a divorce petition on October 20, 2015 in the family court. The woman in her petition said that she was married in the year 2011. Since then, after repeated assurances, her husband failed to build a toilet and has been forcing her to defecate in the open."

After hearing the two sides of the story, the Family Court Judge, Rajendra Kumar Sharma, recently granted divorce petition in favour of the woman.

The judge further commented that, as a married woman, her demands were rational and mandatory for her.

"Defecating in the open is a reality for lakhs of people in India's rural areas, and the women, in particular, have to bear the brunt of insults and much more as they relieve themselves in the open, mostly after dark," he added.