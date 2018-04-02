JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Bharat Bandh protest: 4 killed in MP's Gwalior, Morena; top 10 developments
Business Standard

Rajeev Chandrasekhar resigns as board director of Republic TV

His investment and shareholding in the channel, however, remains unchanged

Urvi Malvania  |  Mumbai 

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar has resigned as board director of Republic TV as he was recently elected as the member of BJP. In a statement to the press, Chnadrasekhar explained that since he will no longer be an independent Member of Parliament (MP), it would be in the best interest of the brand (Republic TV) and its team that he cease to serve on the board.
.

His investment and shareholding in the channel, however, remains unchanged. Chandrasekhar was a director on the board of ARG Outlier Media Private Limited, the company which runs Republic TV. Chandrasekhar owns 16.82 per cent stake in Republic TV through Asianet News and Entertainment, which in turn is a portfolio company of Jupiter Capital, the financial services and investment company founded by him.

First Published: Mon, April 02 2018. 15:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements