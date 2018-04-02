Rajeev Chandrasekhar resigns as board director of Republic TV

has resigned as board director of as he was recently elected as the member of In a statement to the press, Chnadrasekhar explained that since he will no longer be an independent Member of Parliament (MP), it would be in the best interest of the brand (Republic TV) and its team that he cease to serve on the board.

His investment and shareholding in the channel, however, remains unchanged. Chandrasekhar was a director on the board of ARG Outlier Media Private Limited, the company which runs Chandrasekhar owns 16.82 per cent stake in through Asianet News and Entertainment, which in turn is a portfolio company of Jupiter Capital, the financial services and investment company founded by him.