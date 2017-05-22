Rajinikanth in politics: Tamil fringe group protests against the Kannadiga

The Tamilar Munnetra Padai, a pro-Tamil group protested against Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's possible entry into politics here today, stating that he was a Kannadiga.

The launched a protest outside his residence, following which security carted them away, as they shouted slogans against him.

The protestors claimed that should be ruled only by the Tamils and being a Kannadiga, Rajinikanth should not come into the state politics.

Security was already beefed up outside Rajinikanth's residence ahead of the protest.

Earlier on Friday, while addressing the final day of Rajni-darbar the Tamil superstar said, after living in for 43 years and receiving the fans' appreciation, he has now turned into a 'true-Tamilian.'

"I am 67 years old. I lived in Karnataka for 23 years and in for 43 years. I have lived and grown with you. You have been truly loving and welcoming and made me a true Tamilian. If I have to live anywhere in this world that will be in Tamil Nadu," he said.

For the unversed, actor-turned-politician Sarath Kumar, in the past, labeled Rajinikanth an "outsider" Kannadiga, who stepped into to find work.



This remark came after the Rajnikanth, at an event, observed that he misses actor-political satirist Cho Ramaswamy, at a time of "unusual political developments in the state," following the demise of late chief minister Jayalalithaa. His statement was touted to be in reference to Sasikala taking the reins of AIADMK.

Kumar, who contested on the AIADMK symbol in the Assembly election from Tiruchendur in in May 2016, on this note, said that Rajinikanth should be careful about his comments on public platforms; adding that the former will be the first to oppose the Rajnikanth's upcoming movie '2.0' star, if he tries his hands in politics.