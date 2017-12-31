Rajinikanth joins Tamil politics: Thalaivar's New Year gift to us, say fans

-
Euphoria gripped fans of superstar Rajinikanth soon after he announced his political entry here on Sunday, with admirers of the actor bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets across Tamil Nadu.
Immediately after the actor announced his political debut, his fans waved the fan club flags outside the meeting venue, and raised slogans hailing his decision.
After announcing his decision, Rajinikanth walked up to the balcony of the marriage hall, and waved to his fans who had gathered in large numbers outside the venue too.
In his characteristic style, he lifted both his arms and wished them in the traditional style.
In reciprocation, his fans shouted slogans of 'Thalaiva,' (leader) and danced to popular tunes waving placards that carried his portrait, typical of his real look of the late 1980's and 1990's.
"It is Thalaivar's New Year gift to us," they said.
The neigbourhood in and around Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam, the meet venue and several other locations in the city and other parts of the State echoed with sounds of firecrackers.
Hailing the move, they also distributed sweets to passengers in buses, trains and other public places.
The fan club flag featuring stripes of blue, white and red with a star in the centre within which an image of Rajinikanth was embossed fluttered in parts of the city.
In prominent locations, mega-size wall posters hailing Rajinikanth had already appeared anticipating his political entry.
Here's how Twitter reacted
India needs human being like you in politics @superstarrajini... Best of luck #Rajinikanth #RajniForTamilNadu— Kapil Bhat (@D_kapilbhat) December 31, 2017
Today, Tamil Nadu is going through worst politics so, glad to see #Superstar Rajinikanth is coming in politics. We have lots of positive hope from Rajinikanth Ji #Rajinikanthpoliticalentry #RajniForTamilNadu #ThalaivarPoliticalEntry— Sanny Singh (@isannysingh) December 31, 2017
This was long coming. Finally, @superstarrajini comes into the political scene. Here's to good times and a #HappyNewYear2018. #Superstar #RajniForTamilNadu #ThalaivarPoliticalEntry #Rajinikanthpoliticalentry— Varun Jayaswal (@KukuBhaiya) December 31, 2017
Amitabh, Anupam wish Rajinikanth success
Congrates Rajni Sir for creating a political party hope your party will win in elections #Rajinikanthpoliticalentry #RajniForTamilNadu #ThalaivarPoliticalEntry— Praveer joshi (@joshiprav) December 31, 2017
T 2758 - My dear friend , my colleague and a humble considerate human, RAJNIKANTH, announces his decision to enter politics .. my best wishes to him for his success !! pic.twitter.com/dByrmlZb2c— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 31, 2017
