Rajinikanth joins Tamil politics: Thalaivar's New Year gift to us, say fans

Euphoria gripped fans of superstar soon after he announced his political entry here on Sunday, with admirers of the actor bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets across



Immediately after the actor announced his political debut, his fans waved the fan club flags outside the meeting venue, and raised slogans hailing his decision.



After announcing his decision, walked up to the balcony of the marriage hall, and waved to his fans who had gathered in large numbers outside the venue too.



In his characteristic style, he lifted both his arms and wished them in the traditional style.



In reciprocation, his fans shouted slogans of 'Thalaiva,' (leader) and danced to popular tunes waving placards that carried his portrait, typical of his real look of the late 1980's and 1990's.



"It is Thalaivar's gift to us," they said.



The neigbourhood in and around Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam, the meet venue and several other locations in the city and other parts of the State echoed with sounds of firecrackers.



Hailing the move, they also distributed sweets to passengers in buses, trains and other public places.



The fan club flag featuring stripes of blue, white and red with a star in the centre within which an image of was embossed fluttered in parts of the city.



In prominent locations, mega-size wall posters hailing had already appeared anticipating his political entry.



Here's how Twitter reacted





India needs human being like you in politics @superstarrajini... Best of luck #Rajinikanth #RajniForTamilNadu — Kapil Bhat (@D_kapilbhat) December 31, 2017

Today, is going through worst politics so, glad to see #Superstar Rajinikanth is coming in politics. We have lots of positive hope from Rajinikanth Ji #Rajinikanthpoliticalentry #RajniForTamilNadu #ThalaivarPoliticalEntry — Sanny Singh (@isannysingh) December 31, 2017

Congrates Rajni Sir for creating a political party hope your party will win in elections #Rajinikanthpoliticalentry #RajniForTamilNadu #ThalaivarPoliticalEntry — Praveer joshi (@joshiprav) December 31, 2017

Actors like and Anupam Kher wished a successful journey as he announced plans to float a political party that would practice "spiritual politics".





T 2758 - My dear friend , my colleague and a humble considerate human, RAJNIKANTH, announces his decision to enter politics .. my best wishes to him for his success !! pic.twitter.com/dByrmlZb2c — (@SrBachchan) December 31, 2017 Amitabh, a close friend of Rajinkanth, tweeted: "My dear friend, my colleague and a humble considerate human Rajinkanth announces his decision to enter politics. My best wishes to him for his success."

Kabir Bedi said: "Wishing the great Rajinikanth, Tamil Nadu's greatest hope for cleaning up its political system, the greatest success."

Actor Anupam Kher noted how on the last day of 2017 came the "biggest newsmaker of the year": " joins politics. Jai Ho."

Actor Riteish Deshmukh, son of late former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, was also excited.

"He gave his heart and soul to his art form and people's love made him I am sure the nobility of his intention will receive as much love as he announces his political entry. I wish you all the very best and super success Sir," he wrote.