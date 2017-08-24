Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict A G Perarivalan gets parole

The on Thursday granted to A G Perarivalan, one of those convicted in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, to visit his ailing father.

It is the first time Perarivalan has been given since his arrest in 1991.

His mother had applied for one month for him to visit his ailing father.

The order, granting him 'ordinary leave' or parole, did not specify the number of days of It also said that strong police escort should be provided to Perarivalan during the leave period.

PMK founder S. Ramadoss in a tweet expressed happiness at the development.

Earlier, Chief Minister K Palaniswami had told the assembly that the matter is under the government's consideration.

He said the would take into consideration the feelings of all concerned and take a decision.

Perarivalan and six other convicts have been in prison since 1991, the year a woman suicide bomber blew herself up and killed Gandhi at an election rally near Chennai.