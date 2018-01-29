Rajiv Gandhi 'supervised' 1984 anti-Sikh riots, claims Sukhbir Badal

-
Former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, Sukhbir Singh Badal, on Monday accused that ex-prime minister Rajiv Gandhi of supervising the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi.
Singh's response came in the wake of reports that Gandhi, took several rounds of North-Delhi with senior Congress leader Jagdish Tytler to assess riot-hit situation.
"Jagdish Tytler has revealed that Rajiv Gandhi travelled with him across the city in 1984.
It means that the then Prime Minister was supervising the killings. CBI must look into it, very serious issue," Badal told ANI.
In an interview to a news channel Tytler claimed that Gandhi took stock of the situation and asked him to contain the riots.
Tytler was then the sitting Member of Parliament from North-Delhi.
The former Union Minister is regarded as a controversial leader for his alleged role in the anti-Sikh riots that broke out in Delhi following the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
