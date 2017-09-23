Rajkummar Rao-starrer Newton is India's official entry to Oscars 2018

Eros International's Newton, directed by Amit V Masurkar's, starring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Raghubir Yadav is India's official entry in the Best Foreign Film language category at the Oscars 2018 as stated by Film Federation of India (FFI). The film received positive response at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year and released in cinemas in India on Friday to positive critic reviews.
Sunil Lulla, Managing Director, Eros International said, "It gives us immense pleasure that Newton is India's official entry to Oscars 2018. We, at Eros are extremely proud as this film is totally deserving of this huge honor and we will continue to back good cinema as always."
Presented by Eros International and Colour Yellow, produced by Drishyam Films, Newton is a dark comedy about a rookie government clerk, assigned to conduct elections in the conflict-ridden jungles of Chhattisgarh, despite the fear of Naxalite attacks. Moved by the difference in the Constitution’s preamble and reality, Masurkar envisioned this film and penned the screenplay along with Mayank Tewari.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU