Rajkummar Rao-starrer Newton is India's official entry to Oscars 2018

Eros International's Newton, directed by Amit V Masurkar's, starring Rajkummar Rao, and is India's official entry in the Best Foreign Film language category at the as stated by (FFI). The film received positive response at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year and released in cinemas in India on Friday to positive critic reviews.

Sunil Lulla, Managing Director, said, "It gives us immense pleasure that Newton is India's official entry to We, at Eros are extremely proud as this film is totally deserving of this huge honor and we will continue to back good cinema as always."

Presented by and Colour Yellow, produced by Drishyam Films, Newton is a dark comedy about a rookie government clerk, assigned to conduct elections in the conflict-ridden jungles of Chhattisgarh, despite the fear of attacks. Moved by the difference in the Constitution’s preamble and reality, Masurkar envisioned this film and penned the screenplay along with Mayank Tewari.