Rajnath Singh asks Pakistan to hold referendum on own soil

He termed both demonitisation and surgical strike as steps taken in the country's interests

Press Trust of India  |  Haridwar 

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said Pakistan should hold a referendum on its soil to ascertain what its people really want before asking for a popular vote in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Pakistani authorities who speak in favour of a referendum in Kashmir better conduct it first on their own soil to know what their people really want," Singh, who addressed two rallies in Haridwar (rural) to mobilise support for BJP for the February 15 assembly polls in Uttarakhand, said.



Terming both demonitisation and surgical strike as steps taken in the country's interests, he said they will have long-term and good effects.

At another rally in the area from where chief minister Harish Rawat is contesting, Singh said if voted to power BJP will make crop loans to farmers interest free.

