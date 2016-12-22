Rajnath Singh raps Manipur, Nagaland for NH-2 blockade

Union Home Minister on Thursday came down heavily on the governments of and for failing to resolve the economic blockade on the National Highway-2, which has throttled the supply of essential goods to the two states.

In a scathing letter to Chief Minister Ibobi Singh, said the state had taken no steps to ensure that the NH-2 is kept open or at least movement of convoy is made despite MHA officials being in constant touch with state officials.

"As you are well aware, ' and order' is a subject which falls under the state by virtue of the 7th Schedule of the Constitution. of can only assist the state government, in case such assistance is required and asked for. MHA has responded to the request for deployment of extra forces in to assist state forces and 30 convoys have been made available to the state for this purpose," the letter read.

"For the sake of people of Manipur, I call upon you to discharge these constitutional obligations with utmost promptness, while reiterating of India's commitment to support your forces in keeping NH-2 open," it added.

Similarly, in a strongly worded letter to Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang, said, "There have been some reports of the NSF calling for blockage of vehicles even in the portion of NH2 which passes through Nagaland."

"I would request you to ensure that there is no disturbance of movement of vehicles going through your state, to enable supplies to pass safely through your state," it added.