Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath to flag off Lucknow Metro today

Union Home Minister and Chief Minister will flag off the maiden run of the Metro here on Tuesday.



The first train will be flagged off by the home minister, who represents the seat, and the chief minister from the Transport Nagar metro station.



The services will be opened for public use the next day.The 8.5-km-long 'Priority Corridor' from Transport Nagar to Charbagh, which is part of the Phase-1 of the project, will be operational for the public from 6 am to 10 pm everyday.Former chief minister and his father Yadav had flagged off the trial run on the same stretch in December last year, just ahead of the assembly elections, to showcase it as a signature project of the erstwhileHowever, the Union home minister's presence at the event is a strong signal from the that it was the Narendra at the Centre which contributed the bulk of the funds to the project.The had attacked the Akhilesh during the assembly election campaign, asking why metro trains were not running inAs the matter got embroiled in politics, Akhilesh had shot back saying it was due to the delay in obtaining clearance from the commissioner, Metro Railway Safety, and had blamed the Centre for it.