Rajnath urges Gates foundation to build "Model Villages" in India

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday requested Microsoft founder and head of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, to concentrate on making "Model Villages" to inspire the local people.

Singh, who met Gates here today, had requested him to initiate health awareness programmes in the country.

The home minister suggested that the Foundation should concentrate on developing villages and make them model ones.

He also appreciated various welfare works being undertaken by the Gates foundation in India.

Gates explained the various technologies being adopted by them in the field of agriculture and sanitation.

He also assured the home minister that the Foundation will offer constructive support to India.
November 17 2017

