Rajya Sabha is likely to pass OBC Commission Bill in Monsoon session

The Select Committee of will submit its report on Commission for (NCBC) in first week of Monsoon session of

According to the sources, the consensus has been reached with all parties and the Bill will be passed in the in upcoming monsoon session of the

A Bill to accord constitutional status to the Commission for Backward Classes, popularly known as Other (OBC) Commission, was referred to the Select Committee of Upper House of the after the Opposition on April 11 blocked its consideration in the and insisted that it be sent to a Select Committee for proper scrutiny.

The Bill was passed with huge majority in the on April 10. The Parliamentary Committee made a recommendation in this regard. MPs from all parties had personally requested Prime Minister to amend the Constitution in this regard.

Once the Bill is passed in the Rajya Sabha, the Commission will become as powerful as the Commission for Scheduled Castes and Commission for Schedule Tribes. Till date, the Commission is simply a legal body, whose job is to advise the government regarding the inclusion or removal of caste/community lists.

But from now on, this commission can effectively work towards the welfare and upliftment of people belonging to the socially and educationally

The proposed commission will hear the grievances of socially and educationally backward classes, a function discharged so far by the Commission for Scheduled Castes.

It also seeks to insert a new Article 342A to provide that the President may, by public notification, specify the socially and educationally