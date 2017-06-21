Ram Nath Kovind, a BJP candidate; to be faced politically: Pinarayi

Asked about his personal view on Kovind, the CPI-M leader said, 'None of us know him'

NDA's presidential nominee was "a political candidate" of the and his candidature would be "faced" politically, Kerala Chief Minister said here today.



A decision on whether to put up a combined opposition candidate against Kovind would be taken at the level, Vijayan said.



"The main consideration of the in nominating to the post of president is that he is a leader of BJP," the chief minister told reporters here.



"He is political, a candidate of the and so naturally his candidature will be faced politically," he added.



The and other opposition parties will be meeting in Delhi on June 22 to discuss next steps on the presidential elections.

Press Trust of India