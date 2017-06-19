Ram Nath Kovind: How social media reacted to NDA's Presidential candidate

-
ALSO READWho is Ram Nath Kovind, NDA's surprise presidential nominee? Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind named NDA's presidential candidate Why NDA chose Bihar Governor Kovind, a Dalit leader, as President nominee Sharad Pawar to be co-ordinator of Oppn's subgroup on presidential polls Chatterbox: Ram temple brings back focus on Ram Vilas Vedanti, again
-
Shri Ram Nath Kovind, a farmer's son, comes from a humble background. He devoted his life to public service & worked for poor & marginalised— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2017
With his illustrious background in the legal arena, Shri Kovind's knowledge and understanding of the Constitution will benefit the nation.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2017
Who is Ramnath Kovind?
I am sure Shri Ram Nath Kovind will make an exceptional President & continue to be a strong voice for the poor, downtrodden & marginalised.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2017
Why NDA chose Bihar Governor Kovind, a Dalit leader, as President nominee
Ram Nath Kovind will make an 'exceptional President', says PM Modi
Kovind hails from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Kovind is being credited with grooming several leaders for the BJP and the RSS.
On 8th of August 2015, the President of India appointed him the Governor of Bihar. He was elected to Rajya Sabha from the state of Uttar Pradesh for two terms, 1994-2000 and 2000-2006.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her surprise at this nomination. She said that there are “other big Dalit leaders” in the country. “I am not for a moment saying that the Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind is unfit to be the President. There are other big Dalit leaders in India. He was the leader of Dalit Morcha of BJP, so they have made him candidate”, she said.
Here's how Twitter is reacting to the nomination:
No political party can oppose a Dalit for president; an uninspiring choice but politically strategic.Wish the new Prez well! #RamnathKovind
— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 19, 2017
PM #Modi does not pull out a #Kalam like surprise candidate. #RamNathKovind is more PratibhaPatil-esque, more tokenism like in 2007.— T S Sudhir (@Iamtssudhir) June 19, 2017
#RamnathKovind,genial, soft-spoken,well-read & articulate.Was @BJP4India spokesperson from 2010. Proud to have you as Rashtrapati,Kovind ji. https://t.co/5ykZsyoSJy— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) June 19, 2017
The #RamNathKovind name pulled out from under the radar "takes us for granted, ensures that there will be a Contest" say opposition leaders— barkha dutt (@BDUTT) June 19, 2017
#RamNathKovind astonishing surprise by BJP now it's advani ji and joshi turn to surprise BJP by joining Congress best way to take revenge— Dr J P Tripathi (@drjpt8) June 19, 2017
It does not matter #PresidentOfIndia has always been a puppet to govt. #RamNathKovind— Suresh (@srajendrn) June 19, 2017
Now you can't blame even #AliaBhatt for not knowing who's the President of India.. in case #KovindForPresident #RamnathKovind— Taman (@tamanjitbindra) June 19, 2017
Very few knew him this morning.— MitrajitBhattacharya (@MitrajitB) June 19, 2017
Now #RamNathKovind is trending.
Soon he will be our next President.
Modiji ne aakhir Ram ko dhoond hi liya. https://t.co/voTXs05Idv
Need to see whether picking #RamnathKovind turns out to be masterstroke or a blooper. What Nitish will do now?— Abhishek Chakraborty (@abhic_1983) June 19, 2017
However, #RamNathKovind is the best bet for BJP. Dalit+Agri Background+Non-controversial. Perfect combo. Victory assured. https://t.co/EuoIy2RzZq— Sidharth Gehlawat (@GehlawatSid) June 19, 2017
( With inputs from Agencies)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU