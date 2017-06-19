Ram Nath Kovind: How social media reacted to NDA's Presidential candidate

(Photo: Twitter)

Earlier today BJP named Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind, a Dalit and a BJP leader, as the ruling NDA's candidate for the July 17 Presidential election. The tenure of Pranab Mukherjee as the President of India will be over on July 24 and there was a lot of buzz surrounding the candidates in the reckoning for the position.

The names which were doing the rounds for Presidency included External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. After much speculation and mystery, today announced the name of Kovind as NDA’s presidential candidate.





The decision was taken after a BJP Parliamentary Board meeting. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, and other political leaders," Amit Shah said.

Narendra Modi also took to Twitter and, in a series of tweets, said, "Ram Nath Kovind, a farmer's son, comes from a humble background. He devoted his life to public service & worked for poor and marginalised. With his illustrious background in the legal arena, Shri Kovind's knowledge and understanding of the Constitution will benefit the nation. I am sure Shri will make an exceptional President & continue to be a strong voice for the poor, downtrodden and marginalised."



Ramnath Kovind, a lawyer by profession, began his career in 1971. He is a Hindutva ideologue by thinking, a dedicated BJP worker by political affiliation and a Dalit leader by caste.



Kovind belongs to the Koli community Koli and had worked extensively in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. He has also been BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha chief (1998-2002) and President of the All-India Koli Samaj.



He also served as spokesperson for the party. Bharatiya Janta Party even tried of projecting him as an alternative to Mayawati in Uttar Pradesh.



On 8th of August 2015, the President of India appointed him the Governor of Bihar. He was elected to Rajya Sabha from the state of Uttar Pradesh for two terms, 1994-2000 and 2000-2006.



Kovind served as a member of the board of management of BR Ambedkar University, Lucknow. He also served as a member of the board of governors of Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata.



Bihar Governor Ramnath Kovind is also known for his proximity with Home Minister Rajnath Singh but has also been a hardcore supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation drive.



How are the political leaders reacting?



Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Ram Vilas Paswan extended full support to the NDA's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind, saying his choice is a political masterstroke by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also asked opposition parties to support the Dalit candidate, claiming that if they put up a candidate against Kovind then they would be seen as "anti-Dalit".



West Bengal Chief Minister expressed her surprise at this nomination. She said that there are “other big Dalit leaders” in the country. “I am not for a moment saying that the Bihar Governor is unfit to be the President. There are other big Dalit leaders in India. He was the leader of Dalit Morcha of BJP, so they have made him candidate”, she said.

Bihar Chief Minister said, “It is a matter of happiness for me personally. As far as support is concerned, can’t say anything right now.

How did social media react?







Here's how Twitter is reacting to the nomination:



— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 19, 2017

PM #Modi does not pull out a #Kalam like surprise candidate. #RamNathKovind is more PratibhaPatil-esque, more tokenism like in 2007. — T S Sudhir (@Iamtssudhir) June 19, 2017

The #RamNathKovind name pulled out from under the radar "takes us for granted, ensures that there will be a Contest" say opposition leaders — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) June 19, 2017



#RamNathKovind astonishing surprise by BJP now it's advani ji and joshi turn to surprise BJP by joining best way to take revenge — Dr J P Tripathi (@drjpt8) June 19, 2017

It does not matter #PresidentOfIndia has always been a puppet to govt. #RamNathKovind — Suresh (@srajendrn) June 19, 2017

Now you can't blame even #AliaBhatt for not knowing who's the President of India.. in case #KovindForPresident #RamnathKovind — Taman (@tamanjitbindra) June 19, 2017

Very few knew him this morning.

Now #RamNathKovind is trending.

Soon he will be our next President.



Modiji ne aakhir Ram ko dhoond hi liya. https://t.co/voTXs05Idv — MitrajitBhattacharya (@MitrajitB) June 19, 2017

Need to see whether picking #RamnathKovind turns out to be masterstroke or a blooper. What Nitish will do now? — Abhishek Chakraborty (@abhic_1983) June 19, 2017