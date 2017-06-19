TRENDING ON BS
1993 Mumbai blasts: Court posts hearing on quantum of punishment to Tuesday
Business Standard

Ram Nath Kovind is from RSS ranks; Opposition must put up candidate: CPI

Anybody from RSS rank will further divide the country, CPI's Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy said

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

File photo of Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind, who was announced as NDA's presidential candidate.
File photo of Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind who is named as NDA’s presidential candidate.

The Opposition parties must put up their candidate against Ram Nath Kovind, named by BJP as the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA's) candidate for the post of president, as he is from the ranks of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Communist Party of India (CPI) said on Monday.

The BJP on Monday named Dalit leader and Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind as the NDA's candidate for the post of president.



"He is also from RSS ranks. He was president of Dalit BJP Morcha... Sangh Pariwar organisation. Definitely, we will put up a candidate. Anybody from RSS... We will fight," CPI General Secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy said in Hyderabad.

The CPI leader said his party feels that the Opposition must put up a candidate, adding that a decision would be taken in consultation with "our colleagues and other parties".

"Anybody from RSS rank will further divide the country. The three-year rule of the BJP government has divided the country. Anybody from RSS ranks will further divide the country. We feel that definitely (there is a need for a) democratic candidate, not from hardcore of RSS", he said.

Reddy also said that the Opposition parties have decided to field a candidate.

"We have decided that on (June) 20th or 21st we will finalise the candidate. There is a sub-committee. In consultations we felt we should definitely put up a candidate. The sub-committee will meet on 21st or so and finalise the candidate," he said.

