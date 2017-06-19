Ram Nath Kovind is from RSS ranks; Opposition must put up candidate: CPI

Anybody from RSS rank will further divide the country, CPI's Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy said

The Opposition parties must put up their candidate against Ram Nath Kovind, named by BJP as the Democratic Alliance's (NDA's) candidate for the post of president, as he is from the ranks of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Communist Party of India (CPI) said on Monday.



The BJP on Monday named and as the NDA's candidate for the post of president.



"He is also from ranks. He was president of Dalit BJP Morcha... Sangh Pariwar organisation. Definitely, we will put up a candidate. Anybody from .. We will fight," General Secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy said in Hyderabad.



The leader said his party feels that the Opposition must put up a candidate, adding that a decision would be taken in consultation with "our colleagues and other parties".



"Anybody from rank will further divide the country. The three-year rule of the BJP government has divided the country. Anybody from ranks will further divide the country. We feel that definitely (there is a need for a) democratic candidate, not from hardcore of RSS", he said.



Reddy also said that the Opposition parties have decided to field a candidate.



"We have decided that on (June) 20th or 21st we will finalise the candidate. There is a sub-committee. In consultations we felt we should definitely put up a candidate. The sub-committee will meet on 21st or so and finalise the candidate," he said.

Press Trust of India