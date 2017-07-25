Ram Nath Kovind will be sworn in as India's 14th President today

71-year-old will take oath as India's 14th on Tuesday at a ceremony in the Central Hall of The NDA candidate received 65.65 per cent of the votes in the Electoral College and defeating Opposition candidate Meira Kumar.



The President-elect will visit Rajghat at 10:25 am to pay his respect to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi and then go to where he will be received by Mukherjee and then both will proceed to

Official sources said will take a from to Parliament, accompanied by outgoing Pranab Mukherjee, reported Times of India

While will be seated on the right side of the buggy, Mukherjee will be seated on the left side. However, after the oath-taking ceremony, they will exchange seats on their way to

The buggy will have another as it was brought out for the first time after 1984 by Mukherjee for Beating Retreat ceremony in 2014.

will reside in the largest residence for any head of state in the world.

Outgoing and will arrive in the Central Hall in a ceremonial procession, where Kovind, second Dalit to be elected president, will be administered the oath by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar.

He will then exchange seats with Mukherjee. A 21-gun salute will be given in his honour and the new will then deliver his address.

Vice- Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Union Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, Ambassadors and other diplomats, MPs and senior civil and military officers will be among those present.

After the ceremony ends, the new will leave for where an inter-services guard of honour will be given to him in its forecourt. Mukherjee will leave for his new address - 10 Rajaji Marg.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would also attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Rao's TRS had supported Kovind's candidature for the President's post.

Students, teachers and staff of the college where studied up to intermediate level are planning hearty celebrations as well.

Thrilled over one of their own ascending to the top-most constitutional post in the country, the management of the BNSD Intermediate College has decided to illuminate the premises and organise a community feast tomorrow.

The college is also busy making preparations for a live telecast of the oath-taking ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan for its enthusiastic students and staff members.

Principal R C Singh said the students and teachers would also distribute sweets in and outside the college.

BJP activists will celebrate the day as the "Gaurav Diwas" in the city, district unit Surendra Maithani said.

Meanwhile, eight members of the President-elect's family left for the capital last night by the Shram Shakti Express.

Kovind's elder brother Pyarelal, sister-in-law Vidyavati, cousins Deepak, Pankaj, Shivkumar, Hemlata and Kamlesh, and Alok, the elder brother's son-in-law, will be present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Kovind's sister-in-law carried with her 'Rasiaur', a sweet dish made with rice and sugarcane juice, and 'Laddus', which are among Kovind's favourite foods.

"I will also prepare 'Kadhi' in the Rashtrapati Bhawan as is very fond of it," Vidyawati said.

has also invited three of his friends -- Satish Chandra Misra, Madhusudan Goel and Dr Jai Gopal -- to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

would assume the office of and shall hold the office for five years, according to Article 56 of the Constitution of India.