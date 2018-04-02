Ram Navami clashes: Communal violence has spread in BJP states, says CPI

JUST IN
Indians killed by ISIS in Iraq: Bodies to reach today; top 10 developments
Ram Navami celebrations turned sour after clashes erupted in various parts of Bengal leaving three dead and several injured

ANI  |  Hyderabad 

Police personnel chase away miscreants after clashes and incidents of arson over a Ram Navami procession at Raniganj in Burdwan district on Monday. Photo: PTI
The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Sunday slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for the recent communal violence that has hit certain parts of the country.

Speaking to ANI, CPI National Secretary Atul Kumar Anjan said, " One by one, the communal violence has been started from Bengal in the name of Ram Navami and it splits in almost all BJP-ruled states. Modi Government has failed to fulfil the expectation of the people ."

On March 25, the Ram Navami celebrations turned sour after clashes erupted in various parts of Bengal leaving three dead and several injured.

Similar incidents took place in various parts of Bihar, mainly Bhagalpur and Aurangabad, on the occasion, which continued to grip the state in the following days. Minor clashes were also reported from other parts of the state, including Gaya, Siwan and Kaimur.
