Ram Rahim, Honeypreet can't work in Indian films anymore: Ashoke Pandit

Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) has cancelled the membership the now jailed chief Gurmeet Singh and his aide Kaur, barring them from making any movies in future, said its president Ashoke Pandit.

" cannot work in the Indian film and television industry anymore. His membership has been cancelled by the IFTDA. The decision was taken yesterday (Friday) evening," Pandit told IANS over phone from Mumbai on Saturday.

Pandit even said the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPAA) is contemplating terminating Ram Rahim's membership too from Monday.

"We are organisations of creative and dignified people. We can't have a goon or criminal amongst us. The law has taken a hard stand on him and considering how many people died in Haryana due to his manipulation...," he said while explaining the reason of Ram Rahim's ouster from IFTDA.

has been sentenced to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment by a CBI special court on August 28 for the rape of two female disciples.

He set out on a film career with the 2015 film "MSG: The Messenger", following it up with "MSG-2 The Messenger" and "MSG: The Warrior Lion Heart", "Hind Ka Napak Ko Jawab: Lion Heart 2" and "Jattu Engineer", all of which he claimed to have written and directed. He acted in the films too.

Honeypreet, whom the Dera website describes as his daughter (not real daughter), also co-directed some of these projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)