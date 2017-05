Food and Consumer Affairs Minister has gone to London for treatment of heart-related ailment and Agriculture Minister has been given of the portfolio held by his colleague.

President Pranab Mukherjee has directed that Paswan shall be designated as a minister without portfolio during the period of his indisposition or till such time he is able to resume his work as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, a communique issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Mukherjee has given of Paswan's portfolio to the agriculture minister, it said. Officials said 70-year-old Paswan will be in London till June 14 for treatment of heart-related ailment.