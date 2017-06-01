Ramachandra Guha steps down as BCCI administrator, cites personal reasons

He tendered his resignation on May 28 to Vinod Rai, Chairman of Committee of Administrators of BCCI

Historian Ramachandra Guha, appointed by the as one of the four administrators of BCCI, on Thursday informed the that he had resigned from the post due to personal reasons.



A vacation bench of Justices M M Shantanagoudar and Deepak Gupta was informed by Guha's counsel that he had tendered his resignation on May 28 to Vinod Rai, Chairman of the Committee of Administrators of the Board of Control for Cricket in



The said a special bench was seized of the matter and the should, therefore, be filed in the registry.



Advocate Rakesh Sinha, who mentioned the matter before the bench, said he had filed the to inform the about Guha's decision to resign as the main matter would be coming up for hearing in July.



The apex had on January 30 appointed a four-member committee of administrators headed by former Comptroller and Auditor General Vinod Rai to run the affairs of and implement court-approved recommendations of the Justice panel on reforms in the cash-rich cricket body.



Vikram Limaye, Managing Director of Infrastructure Development Finance Company (IDFC), and former Indian women cricket captain Diana Edulji were the other administrators appointed by the

Press Trust of India