Ramachandra Guha steps down as BCCI administrator, cites personal reasons

He tendered his resignation on May 28 to Vinod Rai, Chairman of Committee of Administrators of BCCI

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ramachandra Guha
Ramachandra Guha. Photo courtesy: YouTube

Historian Ramachandra Guha, appointed by the Supreme Court as one of the four administrators of BCCI, on Thursday informed the court that he had resigned from the post due to personal reasons.

A vacation bench of Justices M M Shantanagoudar and Deepak Gupta was informed by Guha's counsel that he had tendered his resignation on May 28 to Vinod Rai, Chairman of the Committee of Administrators of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.



The court said a special bench was seized of the matter and the petition should, therefore, be filed in the registry.

Advocate Rakesh Sinha, who mentioned the matter before the bench, said he had filed the petition to inform the court about Guha's decision to resign as the main matter would be coming up for hearing in July.

The apex court had on January 30 appointed a four-member committee of administrators headed by former Comptroller and Auditor General Vinod Rai to run the affairs of BCCI and implement court-approved recommendations of the Justice R M Lodha panel on reforms in the cash-rich cricket body.

Vikram Limaye, Managing Director of Infrastructure Development Finance Company (IDFC), and former Indian women cricket captain Diana Edulji were the other administrators appointed by the Supreme Court.

