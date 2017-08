Chhattisgarh Chief Minister has expressed grief over the death of Business Standard senior associate editor

In his message issued in Raipur, Singh said Bhandari had visited Chhattisgarh capital in connection with events. He recalled his contribution in the field of journalism.

“With the passing away of Bhupesh Bhandari, the country has lost a serious thinker, writer and fair journalist,” Singh said, adding that he pray for the soul to rest in peace and give strength to the family members to bear the irreparable loss.