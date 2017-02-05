TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Sports

Facebook use may harm your mental, physical health: Study
Business Standard

Ramanathan defeats New Zealand's Finn Tearney to enter round 2 of Davis Cup

India will now take on Uzbekistan in the second round in April

IANS  |  Pune 

Ramkumar Ramanathan
Tennis player Ramkumar Ramanathan being lifted by his team mates after India wins during the Davis cup match against New Zealand player Finn Tearney in Pune on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Tennis player Ramkumar Ramanathan defeated Finn Tearney of New Zealand in the first match of the reverse singles to hand India a comfortable 3-1 victory in Asian Oceania Group 1 Davis Cup tie on Sunday.

Following the win, India will now take on Uzbekistan in the second round of the Asia-Oceania Group I in April.

Ramanathan outplayed Tearney in straight sets 7-5, 6-1, 6-0 to seal the match for the hosts at the Balewadi Sports Complex here.

The first set was evenly contested but it was the Indian player who proved superior and defeated the Kiwi 7-5.

The second and third games witnessed Ramanathan at his best. He outclassed his opponent in every department of the game.

Later in the day, Yuki Bhambri plays the second reverse singles match of the dead rubber with Jose Statham.

Earlier, Bhambri and Ramanathan both won their men's singles matches to give India a crucial 2-0 lead against the visitors before Leander Paes and Vishnu Vardhan went down in the third rubber to Artem Sitak and Michael Venus.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Ramanathan defeats New Zealand's Finn Tearney to enter round 2 of Davis Cup

India will now take on Uzbekistan in the second round in April

India will now take on Uzbekistan in the second round in April
Tennis player Ramkumar Ramanathan defeated Finn Tearney of New Zealand in the first match of the reverse singles to hand India a comfortable 3-1 victory in Asian Oceania Group 1 Davis Cup tie on Sunday.

Following the win, India will now take on Uzbekistan in the second round of the Asia-Oceania Group I in April.

Ramanathan outplayed Tearney in straight sets 7-5, 6-1, 6-0 to seal the match for the hosts at the Balewadi Sports Complex here.

The first set was evenly contested but it was the Indian player who proved superior and defeated the Kiwi 7-5.

The second and third games witnessed Ramanathan at his best. He outclassed his opponent in every department of the game.

Later in the day, Yuki Bhambri plays the second reverse singles match of the dead rubber with Jose Statham.

Earlier, Bhambri and Ramanathan both won their men's singles matches to give India a crucial 2-0 lead against the visitors before Leander Paes and Vishnu Vardhan went down in the third rubber to Artem Sitak and Michael Venus.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Ramanathan defeats New Zealand's Finn Tearney to enter round 2 of Davis Cup

India will now take on Uzbekistan in the second round in April

Tennis player Ramkumar Ramanathan defeated Finn Tearney of New Zealand in the first match of the reverse singles to hand India a comfortable 3-1 victory in Asian Oceania Group 1 Davis Cup tie on Sunday.

Following the win, India will now take on Uzbekistan in the second round of the Asia-Oceania Group I in April.

Ramanathan outplayed Tearney in straight sets 7-5, 6-1, 6-0 to seal the match for the hosts at the Balewadi Sports Complex here.

The first set was evenly contested but it was the Indian player who proved superior and defeated the Kiwi 7-5.

The second and third games witnessed Ramanathan at his best. He outclassed his opponent in every department of the game.

Later in the day, Yuki Bhambri plays the second reverse singles match of the dead rubber with Jose Statham.

Earlier, Bhambri and Ramanathan both won their men's singles matches to give India a crucial 2-0 lead against the visitors before Leander Paes and Vishnu Vardhan went down in the third rubber to Artem Sitak and Michael Venus.

image
Business Standard
177 22