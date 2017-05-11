TRENDING ON BS
Ramco chairman P R Ramasubrahmaneya Rajha passes away at 82

Under his stewardship, Ramco Group has expanded into a $1 bn industrial conglomerate

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

Ramco group chairman P R Ramasubrahmaneya Rajha on Thursday passed away at Rajapalayam in Tamil Nadu. 

The 82-year-old Rajha died after a brief illness.
 
Under his stewardship, the Ramco Group has expanded into a $1 billion industrial conglomerate with interests spanning cotton and synthetic yarn, cement, building products, software solutions, wind energy, biotechnology and more.

The group has become one of the most reputed business houses in India and has achieved international recognition for its quality products and services.

