Ramdev's institute to lead to wider acceptance of Ayurveda: PM Modi

Statement was made during the inaugration of Patanjali Research Institute in Haridwar on Wed

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiling the plaque to mark the inauguration of the Patanjali Research Institute in Haridwar on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the world would accept ayurvedic products "with alacrity" if they were packaged in a "modern way".

Inaugurating a research institute at Yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Yogpeeth, designed to facilitate clinical trials and the modern packaging of ayurvedic medicines, he said it was a big step forward towards "holistic" healthcare.

The institute, he added, would pave the way for a wider acceptance of India's traditional therapeutic systems.

"The main roadblock in the wider acceptance of ayurvedic medicines is the old-school, elaborate system of administering them. If ayurvedic medicines are packaged in a modern way, the world will accept them with alacrity," he said.

With the hi-tech research institute equipped with a state-of-the-art laboratory, "a significant step" had been taken in that direction, Modi said, addressing a gathering after the inauguration.

