Ramjas college scuffle: Delhi police calls for stern action

A day after clash broke out between All Students Association (AISA) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) students at the University's College, the Police on Thursday called for strict action, while asserting that few policemen's unprofessional actions were also noticed in handling law and order situation during the scuffle.

"Yesterday it came in the notice of top leadership of the police that unprofessionalism was seen on the part of certain policemen in handling law and order situation. We will take action according to the circumstances," Police spokesperson Dependra Pathak told ANI.

Asserting that strict action would be taken against the guilty, Pathak said a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) level officer is conducting an enquiry into the matter.

"A committee is instituted and top leadership is monitoring and taking care of it. We don't condone such action. Strict action will be taken," he added.

Emphasising that the police would make sure such events do not recur in future, he said: "In future, regarding student protest, we request students to remain peaceful and be in the bounds of law."

He further said a probe has been launched into the matter.

"The allegations and adverse things have come out but we are enquiring into it. We are looking into certain allegations," he added.

Meanwhile, AISA students staged protest against Police and ABVP outside police headquarters.

A clash broke out between AISA and ABVP students yesterday over cancellation of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid's talk at University's College.

"We are protesting because the left-wing is trying to make DU like the JNU. We are protesting against the conspiracy they are doing against DU by inviting Umar Khalid, who has been charged against the SC and the HC. Now, their Shehla Amma (Shehla Rashid Shora) comes here and abuses us. I want to ask what kind of feminism this is. She calls herself a feminist and abuses us," said a protester to ANI.

"In front of the police, they are hitting us and the police are just watching and doing nothing," said another protestor Shushita.

Members of the ABVP on February 21 protested outside College against an event that had PhD scholar Khalid, who was arrested on charges of sedition last year, as speaker.

The two-day seminar was organised by Wordcraft, the Literary Society or College on 'Cultures of Protest' a series of seminars exploring representations of dissent in literary productions.

According to the college authorities, the event was cancelled to maintain peace in the campus.