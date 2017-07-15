Ranbir-Katrina starrer 'Jagga Jasoos' rakes in Rs 8.57 crore on first day

-
Jagga Jasoos starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif opens to a positive review with a Box Office collection of Rs. 8.57 Crore in India.
The film is expecting to be a family favourite over the weekend and has been touted as a never seen before musical experience.
The film is garnering critical acclaim for ace performances delivered by Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.
Jagga Jasoos is winning accolades for its cinematography and stunning visuals in addition to ace direction by Anurag Basu.
The film is an adventure drama where Ranbir's character is on the hunt for his missing father. The film effectively encompasses the ups and downs and many adventurous moments that Ranbir aka Jagga and Katrina aka Shruti indulge in.
Disney and Pictureshuru Production's Jagga Jasoos directed by Anurag Basu released on 14th July.
The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead with music composed by Pritam. 'The film is running strong at the box office.
