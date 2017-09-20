Ratan Tata among 3 Indians on Forbes list of greatest living business minds

Three Indian corporate czars - Lakshmi Mittal, and - have been named in Forbes' special list of the world's '100 Greatest Living Business Minds'.



is the chairman and CEO of ArcelorMittal, is Tata group's Chairman Emeritus and is the co-founder of



The special list also includes Donald referred him as the "Salesman and Ringmaster Extraordinaire: Owner, Organisation; 45th President Of The United States".Others on the list include Founder Jeff Bezos, Virgin Group founder Richard Branson; Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett; Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and News Corp Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch.Moreover, Founder Ted Turner; Talk Show Master Oprah Winfrey; Founder Michael Dell; Paypal, Tesla and SpaceX co-founder Elon Musk; Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg; CEO Howard Schultz and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, among others figured in the list.To celebrate Forbes' centennial, the magazine amassed an encyclopedia of ideas from 100 entrepreneurs, visionaries and prophets of capitalism, making it the greatest ever collection of business essayists.In developing the list, sought people who have either created something with a lasting impact on the world or innovated in a way that transcends their given field."The list speaks to a century of entrepreneurial capitalism compiling the doers who have created, disrupted and innovated on a collectively historic scale," said.magazine was founded on September 17, 1917, by BC Forbes, a financial journalist, and his partner Walter Drey.