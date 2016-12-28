TRENDING ON BS
Hotels, clubs directed to wind up new year parties by 1 AM
Business Standard

Ratan Tata meets RSS chief in Nagpur

Details of closed-door private Tata-Bhagwat meeting were not immediately available

IANS  |  Nagpur 

Interim Chairman of Tata Sons Ratan Tata. Photo: PTI
In a surprise development, interim Chairman of Tata Sons Ratan Tata  on Wednesday arrived in Nagpur to meet Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Details of the closed-door private Tata-Bhagwat meeting at the RSS headquarters were not immediately available.

Tata Sons is currently locked in a bitter corporate-cum-legal battle with its former chairman, Cyrus Mistry who was sacked from the post two months ago.

Business Standard
