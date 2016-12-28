Ratan Tata meets RSS chief in Nagpur

-
In a surprise development, interim Chairman of Tata Sons Ratan Tata on Wednesday arrived in Nagpur to meet Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat.
Details of the closed-door private Tata-Bhagwat meeting at the RSS headquarters were not immediately available.
Tata Sons is currently locked in a bitter corporate-cum-legal battle with its former chairman, Cyrus Mistry who was sacked from the post two months ago.
