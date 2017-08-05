Ravindra Jadeja becomes second fastest Indian to reach 150 Test wickets

Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday became the second fastest Indian to reach 150 Test wickets, behind teammate Ravichandran Ashwin, when he bowled Dhananjay de Silva during the second Test against Sri Lanka here.



Jadeja achieved the feat while bowling in Sri Lanka's first innings on day three of the second Test.



had reached the milestone in 29 Tests while Jadeja managed it in 32 games.Former spin greats Erapalli Prasanna and Anil Kumble had taken 150 wickets in 34 Tests while Harbhajan Singh reached there in 35 Tests.He also became the fastest Indian left-arm spinner to reach 150 wickets, ahead of Vinoo Mankad (40 Tests), Bishan Bedi (41 Tests) and Ravi Shastri (78 Tests).

