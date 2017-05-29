RBI to release assistant recruitment In 2017

India’s central bank (RBI) is set to make public its Notification for Assistant Recruitment 2017 in the month of October or November. The Assistant Recruitment is a program whereby the Bank hires eligible candidates (who clear the exams) for various assistant posts. The online submission of the form will begin in the aforementioned month with the exam happening in December 2017.



The exam conducted by the Bank under (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection) has two levels: Preliminary (1 hr) and Main (2 hrs). The total marks for the former are 100 with English language, Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). There will be the ¼ negative marks for each wrong answer. And the Main exam will have 200 marks with English, Reasoning, QA, General Knowledge and Computer Knowledge (Basics). Once you clear both the exams, you become eligible for an Assistant post.



Details of the posts:



Number of Post: 500 plus (In various banks)

Profile: Assistant



Who can apply?



One must pass certain requirements set forth by the Bank.



· The Applicant must be a graduate (minimum 50% aggregate marks) from any institute or university recognized by the Govt.



· The Applicant should be between 18 to 28 years as on June 1, 2017. However the age relaxation is given to the reserved category candidate as follow:





Classification Age Relaxation SC/ST 5 Years OBC 3 Years Public Work Dept. 10 Years for Gen, 13 years for OBC & 15 years for SC/ST Ex-Servicemen To the extent of service provided by them to Armed Forces+ 3 years additional (Up to 50 Years) Divorced women/Widows/Women judicially separated and not re-married 10 Years Candidates who were domiciles in the state of Jammu and Kashmir in between the period 1st January, 1980 to 31st December, 1989 5 Years Candidates, holding working experience of RBI Years of Experience (Maximum 3 years)

Sagar Mavani

