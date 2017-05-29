RBI to release assistant recruitment In 2017

India’s central bank Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to make public its Notification for Assistant Recruitment 2017 in the month of October or November. The Assistant Recruitment is a program whereby the Bank hires eligible candidates (who clear the exams) for various assistant posts. The online submission of the form will begin in the aforementioned month with the exam happening in December 2017.
The exam conducted by the Bank under IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection) has two levels: Preliminary (1 hr) and Main (2 hrs). The total marks for the former are 100 with English language, Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). There will be the ¼ negative marks for each wrong answer. And the Main exam will have 200 marks with English, Reasoning, QA, General Knowledge and Computer Knowledge (Basics). Once you clear both the exams, you become eligible for an Assistant post.
Details of the posts:
Number of Post: 500 plus (In various RBI banks)
Profile: Assistant
Who can apply?
One must pass certain requirements set forth by the Bank.
· The Applicant must be a graduate (minimum 50% aggregate marks) from any institute or university recognized by the Govt.
· The Applicant should be between 18 to 28 years as on June 1, 2017. However the age relaxation is given to the reserved category candidate as follow:
|Classification
|Age Relaxation
|SC/ST
|5 Years
|OBC
|3 Years
|Public Work Dept.
|10 Years for Gen, 13 years for OBC & 15 years for SC/ST
|Ex-Servicemen
|To the extent of service provided by them to Armed Forces+ 3 years additional (Up to 50 Years)
|Divorced women/Widows/Women judicially separated and not re-married
|10 Years
|Candidates who were domiciles in the state of Jammu and Kashmir in between the period 1st January, 1980 to 31st December, 1989
|5 Years
|Candidates, holding working experience of RBI
|Years of Experience (Maximum 3 years)
Application Fee:
· Rs 450/- for General/OBC applicants and Rs. 50/- for SC/EXS/ST/PWD.
· The payment can be done online or with Net Banking.
How to Apply:
Keep in mind that the notice for Application Form will be served in the near future on their official site www.rbi.org.in or here.
The general process is as follows:
· Fill the necessary details
· Go through the details once again before you hit the Submit button
· Upload your photograph (scanned copy) and soft copy of your signature
· Hit the Submit button.
· Wait for an email from the RBI.
For more details regarding salaries and recommended books click here.
