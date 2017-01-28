TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Q&A

Hard to score brownie points in Jallikattu episode
Business Standard

Real damage occurs once the bull exits the arena: Manoj Oswal on Jallikattu

Oswal, the head of People for Animals in Pune, says Jallikattu is just a flashpoint in Tamil Nadu

Nikita Puri 

In Tamil Nadu, Jallikattu continues to receive support not just from the participants in the sport, but also from the urban populace. This is despite a ban on it since 2014. The state recently passed an ordinance allowing the sport, and the Supreme Court will hear all matters related to the event on January 31. For some supporters, it’s not a matter of cruelty to animals or damage to human lives anymore, it’s about an assault on their culture. MANOJ OSWAL, the head of People for Animals in Pune, speaks to Nikita Puri on Jallikattu. Excerpts: Between 2010 and 2012, you ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Real damage occurs once the bull exits the arena: Manoj Oswal on Jallikattu

Oswal, the head of People for Animals in Pune, says Jallikattu is just a flashpoint in Tamil Nadu

Oswal, the head of People for Animals in Pune, says Jallikattu is just a flashpoint in Tamil Nadu In Tamil Nadu, Jallikattu continues to receive support not just from the participants in the sport, but also from the urban populace. This is despite a ban on it since 2014. The state recently passed an ordinance allowing the sport, and the Supreme Court will hear all matters related to the event on January 31. For some supporters, it’s not a matter of cruelty to animals or damage to human lives anymore, it’s about an assault on their culture. MANOJ OSWAL, the head of People for Animals in Pune, speaks to Nikita Puri on Jallikattu. Excerpts: Between 2010 and 2012, you ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Real damage occurs once the bull exits the arena: Manoj Oswal on Jallikattu

Oswal, the head of People for Animals in Pune, says Jallikattu is just a flashpoint in Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, Jallikattu continues to receive support not just from the participants in the sport, but also from the urban populace. This is despite a ban on it since 2014. The state recently passed an ordinance allowing the sport, and the Supreme Court will hear all matters related to the event on January 31. For some supporters, it’s not a matter of cruelty to animals or damage to human lives anymore, it’s about an assault on their culture. MANOJ OSWAL, the head of People for Animals in Pune, speaks to Nikita Puri on Jallikattu. Excerpts: Between 2010 and 2012, you ...

image
Business Standard
177 22