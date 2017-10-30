Realty investment in 6 top cities doubles to $2.87 bn: Cushman & Wakefield

Real estate investment in India's six major cities doubled to $2.87 billion in the year ended June 2017 as attracted maximum capital and was ranked 81st globally, according to report.

" received a total real estate investment of $2.87 billion in the six cities - Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR, and - which was an increase of 100 per cent," the property consultant said.

These six cities were able to attract capital because of strong economic drivers, acceleration in reforms, high yields and rapidly modernising business base.

" recorded real estate of $1,749 million, placing it on 81st position in global survey ranking cities by their success at attracting capital," C&W said.

was ranked 149th out of about 400 metros globally in the last year ranking.

Out of the total real estate investment received by six cities, the report said the largest share of over 55 per cent came in from North America.

Funds from Europe contributed about 14 per cent, while domestic and regional sources saw a decline in the share of capital invested in

"Current economic drivers are biased towards developed markets, but Indian cities are performing ahead of expectations and are clearly offering superior medium to long-term growth potential in real estate," said Anshul Jain, Country Head & Managing Director,

Jain said that although established markets of Mumbai, and Delhi NCR have seen the larger share of capital investments, cities such as Chennai, and are also key destinations being manufacturing hub for automobiles, engineering goods, white goods, pharmaceutical products, etc.

The country's current economic position and political stability have been instrumental in creating better investment environment, the consultant said, adding that the positive changes in the legislative environment have ensured that the invested capital is safeguarded.

According to the report, was placed number one by growth amongst the gateways cities with a 194 per cent rise from the previous year. Only outshines in terms of investment growth at 285 per cent.

The report 'Winning in Growth Cities' that surveys over 400 global locations, also places at 161 position with total real estate investment volume of $ 461 million.

"The global property investment market saw volumes rise 4 per cent year-on-year to $1.5 trillion in a one year period ending June 2017. The rise compared to the previous 12 months reflects improving sentiment in 2017," C&W said.

New York ($ 51 billion) remained the top city in the survey followed by Los Angeles ($39 billion) and San Francisco ($ 32 billion).

In Asia, Hong Kong (global rank 8) received the highest volume of investment at $18.4 billion.