Rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav likely to launch new political party

Former Janata Dal (United) leader will soon launch a new political party. According to sources, Yadav and his associates have approached the of India to get the new party registered. They have proposed four possible names for the new party. These are: Samajwadi Janata Dal, Loktantrik Janata Dal,

Jantantrik Janata Dal and Lokshahi Janata Dal. After the gives its nod to one of the names, Yadav and his associates plan to launch the party with much fanfare at a convention at New Delhi's Talkatora Stadium. The launch was anticipated since Yadav's much publicised disagreement with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also the Janata Dal (U) chief, on aligning with the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state.