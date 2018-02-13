JUST IN
Any Indian misadventure to be met with equal response: Pak Defence Minister
Recite Hanuman Chalisa to save crops from calamities: BJP leader to farmers

The recital of Hanuman Chalisa would bring relief and increase the inner strength of farmers, says the former BJP MLA Ramesh Saxena

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

A former BJP MLA on Tuesday asked farmers in Madhya Pradesh to recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' to protect their crops from natural calamities like hailstorm. Ramesh Saxena found support for his suggestion from Minister of State for Agriculture Balkrishna Patidar, who said the recitation of the devotional hymn in praise of Lord Hanuman would boost the "inner strength" of the farmers. As rain and hailstorm in the state in the last 24 hours were learnt to damaged standing crops, the former MLA, in a video appeal, asked the farmers to recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' every day to ward off threats from calamities. "Meteorologists are saying that a natural calamity may strike in the coming 4-5 days. There may be hailstorm and rain.

There is only one solution to this-- farmers should recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' collectively in their respective villages," Saxena, a former legislator from Sehore, said in the video message that has gone viral on the social media. When contacted, Patidar said there is nothing wrong in Saxena's message. "There is nothing wrong in this. The recital of Hanuman Chalisa would bring relief and increase the inner strength of farmers," he told reporters.

First Published: Tue, February 13 2018. 19:09 IST

