Recite Hanuman Chalisa to save crops from calamities: BJP leader to farmers

A former BJP MLA on Tuesday asked farmers in Madhya Pradesh to recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' to protect their crops from natural calamities like hailstorm. Ramesh Saxena found support for his suggestion from Minister of State for Agriculture Balkrishna Patidar, who said the recitation of the devotional hymn in praise of Lord Hanuman would boost the "inner strength" of the farmers. As rain and hailstorm in the state in the last 24 hours were learnt to damaged standing crops, the former MLA, in a video appeal, asked the farmers to recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' every day to ward off threats from calamities. "Meteorologists are saying that a natural calamity may strike in the coming 4-5 days. There may be hailstorm and rain.
There is only one solution to this-- farmers should recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' collectively in their respective villages," Saxena, a former legislator from Sehore, said in the video message that has gone viral on the social media. When contacted, Patidar said there is nothing wrong in Saxena's message. "There is nothing wrong in this. The recital of Hanuman Chalisa would bring relief and increase the inner strength of farmers," he told reporters.
