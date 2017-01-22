Recognise the onset of osteoporosis

is a lifestyle disease that affects bony tissues, making them thinner, less dense and more susceptible to fractures. This disease remains asymptomatic and is often diagnosed at a very late stage with advanced symptoms.

Over 36 million people suffer from in India alone. One in every two women over the age of 50 is likely to have an osteoporosis-related fracture in her life. That’s twice the rate of in men. Above all, 75 per cent of all cases of hip affect women.

The tissue is in a continuous process of molding, breaking down and rebuilding, which ensures that bones remain healthy and elastic. During the time of human growth, the rate of formation exceeds that of loss. The reverse is true as a person ages. Bones attain maximum strength (peak mass) between the age of 20 and 30. Factors that affect elasticity and peak mass include physical activity, diet, calcium intake and genetics.

After the age of 40 or 50, loss generally increases and mass is lost rapidly. mineral density in later years is determined by the mass acquired during young age and the subsequent rate of loss.

You may not know you have until you have some serious complications like frequent broken bones or fractures, low back pain or a hunched back. You may also see a loss in height over time because can lead to vertebral collapse. These problems generally occur after lot of calcium has already been lost from the bones.

occurs if you lose too much calcium or haven’t created enough to begin with.

There are some non-modifiable risk factors: women are more prone to have than men; people with small, thin bony frames are more vulnerable to it; the older you are, the more susceptible you are and so on. But there are also some modifiable risk factors:

Not getting sufficient calcium and/or vitamin D

Sedentary lifestyle (not getting enough exercise)

Smoking, tobacco and alcohol consumption

Eating disorders such as anorexia nervosa

Hormone imbalances, such as low estrogen or testosterone, or too much thyroid hormone

Certain medications, such as the long-term use of corticosteroids.

A commonly used test that measures density is called a dual energy X-ray absorptiometry. It measures density of the bones in the hips, spine and wrist.

Treatment starts with changes in diet and lifestyle. Get more calcium, either through food, drink or by way of calcium supplements. A vitamin D supplement, which helps the body process calcium, may also be recommended.

There is strong evidence that exercises like aerobic and strength/resistance activities are effective in reducing loss and from developing. Consistent data from randomised controlled trials suggests that exercise can help in reversing almost 1 per cent of loss per year in both pre- and post-menopausal women.

