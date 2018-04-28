Shah Jahan's iconic in Delhi is now Dalmia Bharat group's Red Fort! Business Standard reported on Friday that the 77-year-old had become the first corporate house in India to adopt a historical monument under a contract worth Rs 250 million (Rs 25 crore) for a period of five years. The beat and to bag the contract under Modi government's ‘Adopt A Heritage’ scheme. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Dalmia Bharat Limited, Ministry of Tourism, and the (ASI) on April 9, even though the Ministry of Tourism went public with the deal on April 25, 2018.

The Congress on Saturday took potshots at the BJP for the move. The party ran a poll on Twitter, asking which monuments the saffron party would “lease out to a private entity” next. The was built in the 17th century by the fifth Mughal ruler Shah Jahan as he moved his administrative capital from Agra to the present-day Delhi.

Under the ‘Adopt A Heritage’ scheme launched by the Indian government in September 2017, almost 100 monuments and heritage sites across India have been put up for adoption. These include the Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh, Kangra Fort in Himachal Pradesh, Buddhist Kaneri caves in Mumbai. Sites not maintained by the ASI, such as Chitkool village in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh, Thembang in Arunachal Pradesh and the Sati Ghat at Haridwar, Uttarakhand have also been put up for adoption.

Not just the Congress party, several other prominent personalities across India, as well as Twitterati in general, reacted to this, and in most cases, the reaction was not very positive.

Scottish historian, writer and a known expert on India's history, William Dalrymple, said: "There must be better ways of maintaining a nation's greatest monuments than by auctioning them off to a corporate house."



After handing over the to the Dalmia group, which is the next distinguished location that the BJP government will lease out to a private entity? #IndiaSpeaks — Congress (@INCIndia) April 28, 2018

There must be better ways of maintaining a nation's greatest monuments than by auctioning them off to a corporate househttps://t.co/uO66Rr4Hu1 — William Dalrymple (@DalrympleWill) April 27, 2018

This brings an interesting twist to your current story 'The Anarchy' about how a corporate power took over the sub-continent. Now they are taking over its heritage! — White Mughals Fan (@WhiteMughalsFan) April 28, 2018

to become Dalmia Bharat's Good that a corporate house came forward to restore a monument as huge as the However, history, particularly medieval, is being dragged into unsavoury controversies. ASI need to keep a close watch, if that works at all. — S lrfan Habib (@irfhabib) April 28, 2018

Amid all the chest-beating about patriotism, Modi's govt has auctioned the iconic to the highest bidder. What a shame.https://t.co/ioiKkU6ctt — Vidya (@VidyaKrishnan) April 27, 2018

The is not the property of the State to do what it wills.



It was made by the labour, the blood, sweat, and tears of Indian workers. It belongs to the people. "Adopt a monument", what euphemism for corporate appropriation of our history. — Anupam Guha (@Anupam_Guha) April 27, 2018

Heritage on sale!! Wondering where all tax goes. Not on health, education, women welfare, upkeep of monuments. https://t.co/cZkvPYH7QH — Shabnam Hashmi (@ShabnamHashmi) April 28, 2018

Instead of privatising heritage monuments like #RedFort, privatise PSUs & PSBs. Besides, giving corporate branding rights to Dalmia Bharat for Rs 5 crore/year is crass. Instead appoint contractor to maintain monument, no branding, just annual fee @dr_maheshsharma @alphonstourism — Minhaz Merchant (@MinhazMerchant) April 28, 2018

lrfan Habib, an Indian historian, welcomed the move but also warned ASI to keep a close watch on the development.

The tasks that have to be carried out by under the contract:

Dalmia group's 6-month target:

Provide drinking water kiosks

Street furniture-like benches

Shop signage

Dalmia group's 1-year target

Set up tactile maps

Upgrade toilets

Lighting along pathways, bollards

Restoration work and landscaping

Building a 1,000-square-foot visitor facility centre,

3-D projection mapping of the Red Fort’s interior and exterior

Battery-operated vehicles

Charging stations for such vehicles

A thematic cafeteria

Dalmia group's 2-year-target tasks include

Setting up exhibitions in cells under the Asad Burj

Virtual reality-based monument interpretation

Building night trails and structural illumination of the entire Red Fort