Reema Lagoo dead at 59: A look at the career of Bollywood's favorite mother

Actress Reema Lagoo, best known for playing the modern-day Bollywood mother in films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Hum Aapke Hain Koun" and "Kal Ho Na Ho", passed away today at Kokila Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. She was 59. Lagoo died of a cardiac arrest in the early hours of the morning. She was admitted to the hospital late last night after she complained of chest pain.

She is survived by her daughter Mrunmayee, who is also a theatre and film actress as well as theatre director.

Reema became famous for portraying the ‘middle-aged, modern and understanding mother’ to some of the biggest stars in the industry on both big and small screens. Reema was noted for her roles in several blockbusters like "Hum Aapke Hain Kaun", "Aashiqui", "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Hum Saath Saath Hain", "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Kal Ho Na Ho", "Vastaav", "Saajan", "Rangeela" and "Kya Kehna", etc.

At the age of 30, she worked in Mansoor Khan's "Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak", where she portrayed Juhi Chawla's mother Kamla Singh.

The prolific actress soon became synonymous as the affectionate and genial mother. From Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to Govinda and Madhuri Dixit, Lagoo played mother to all the top actors and actresses of the Hindi film industry on the silver screen.

On television, she was seen in prominent roles in "Khandaan", "Shrimaan Shrimati", "Tu Tu, Main Main," "Do Aur Do Paanch", and the ongoing serial "Naamkaran". Her acting career spanned four decades.

Early Life

was born on February 3, 1958 as Gurinder Bhadbhade. She was the daughter of Marathi stage actress Mandakini Bhadbhade. Lagoo was a dedicated stage performer who started her acting career almost as soon as she completed school. Along with performing on stage, Lagoo acted in Hindi and Marathi films. She was married to Marathi actor Vivek Lagoo but the couple separated later.

Best roles

For all the 90s kid and movie buffs, was the classic movie mother. She was one of the most endearing mothers to grace the big screen. Here are some of her best roles:

1.Maine Pyaar Kiya

played the role of Salman Khan’s mother. She was the mother everyone could relate to. She supported her son’s love for the girl. No one can imagine the movie without her acting aptitude.

2. Kal Ho Na Ho

Lagoo played the role of terminally ill son, Aman (Shah Rukh Khan). She did complete justice to the role of this empathetic mother who knew that her son is going to die. The role received her so much of ovation.

3. Vaastav-The Reality

In this movie, Lagoo played the role of Sanjay Dutt’s mother that won her immense critical acclaim. The film starts with her narration and she goes on to describe how she chose values over maternal love and killed her own son. It was a heart-wrenching performance and earned her another nomination at the Filmfare Awards.

4. Hum Saath Saath Hai

Lagoo played mother to Mohnish Bahl, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Neelam. Lagoo was implausible in the film where she depicts several shades of motherly love towards biological son over adopted child.

5. Hum Aapke Hai Koun

She played a mother to Madhuri Dixit and Renuka Shahane in this 1994 blockbuster. She played an iconic role of kind, caring, traditional, and homely mother.

6. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

In the Karan Johar film, the actress played mom to Kajol. As a considerate mother who apprehends that her daughter’s true love was one-sided, beautifully brought out the character.