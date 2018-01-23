Refrain from such 'Darwin theory' comments: Javadekar to Satyapal Singh

Union today said he had asked his to refrain from making comments on issues such as Darwin's evolution theory. Singh had said at an event in Aurangabad last week that that theory of evolution was scientifically wrong and needs to be changed in school and college curricular. Intervening in the row over the remarks, Javadekar said there are no plans for a seminar to prove Darwin wrong. I have discussed the matter with my and I have asked him to refrain from making such comments. We should not dilute science.

This is the advice I have given him," Javadekar told "We are not going to fund any event or dont have any plan for a seminar to prove Darwin wrong. It is the domain of scientists and we should let them free to continue their efforts for progress of the country," he added.