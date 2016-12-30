LSAT-India 2017 registration to end on May 3

The Law School Admission Test for India (LSAT-India) registrations have already started on September 14, 2016. Earlier the last date for was April 10, 2017, but the same been extended to May 3, 2017. The entrance exam date has been postponed from April 23 to May 21, 2017.

is a single common test conducted to grant admission in multiple law colleges. The test contains analytical reasoning, logical reasoning, and reading comprehension, including comparative reading. The test is essential to be eligible for the admissions process of multiple that recognise the scores. After completing the registration, candidates can apply to the associated colleges.

Candidates can choose to apply to any or all of the associated colleges, however, scores will be given to all associated colleges. A list of associated is available on the site www.pearsonvueindia.com/lsatindia. Candidates can download the application forms from the respective college websites and apply to the colleges mentioning their number.

Application process:

Interested, eligible candidates are required to apply at the official website lsat.formistry.com. The registrations this year opened on September 14, 2016, and will continue till May 3, 2017.

The fee is Rs 3,800. It can be paid online only through credit/debit cards.

On completion of the registration, all candidates will get an number. The candidate must then download/obtain the application form from the associated college. He/she needs to mention the number while submitting the application forms to the associated colleges.

It is the candidates' responsibility to understand the eligibility requirements of the associated law schools before deciding to register for the LSAT-India. If a candidate registers for the test and then determines that he/she is ineligible for admission to the intended law school, no test fee refund will be available.

Exam pattern:

The is a paper-and-pencil test with four sections. The duration of the test will be of 2 hours and 20 minutes. Two of the sections contain logical reasoning questions; one section contains analytical reasoning questions, and one section contains reading comprehension questions. The time allotted for each section is 35 minutes.

The questions are framed in multiple-choice format. While some sections consist of questions with four answer choices, others offer five answer choices. Answers are collected on a scannable answer sheet. Only correct answers count towards the score. There is no negative marking or penalty for incorrect answers.

Test centres:

The test will be conducted in the following cities:



North: Chandigarh, Delhi (NCR), Jaipur, Lucknow and Dehradun

South: Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kochi

East: Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Raipur, Ranchi, Guwahati and Patna, and

West: Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Mumbai, Nagpur and Indore

Candidates are required to reach the test centre latest by 10:00 am on the date of the examination. The test administrator is not authorised to admit candidates arriving later. The test will start at sharp 10:30 am.

The Candidate must bring the test admit card, HB pencil, eraser, sharpener and at least one valid (non-expired) photo identification proof following to the test centre.

Driving license, Pan card, Passport, Voter ID card and College/University Identity Card are considered valid photo ID documents.

If a registrant for five-year does not have any of the above IDs, she/he will be admitted upon presentation of any two of the following:



1. Tenth pass certificate/Mark sheet that mentions date of birth

2. School Identity Card (photo)

3. Original admit card issued by University/Board for twelfth standard examination (photo)

About India:

A standardised test adopted by Law School Admission Council, USA (LSAC) specifically as admission criteria by multiple across India for admission to the three-year Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) degree programme and the five-year B.A., LL.B. degree programme. is designed to measure skills that are considered essential for success in law school – critical-thinking skills, such as logical reasoning and problem solving. These skills are considered as key to success in the practice of law throughout the world.

Apart from being a gold standard in its field, offers law schools in India an unmatched access to reach out to international students through its overseas testing centre facility.