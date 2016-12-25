Regulate use of plastic flags, banners in polls: NGT to environment min

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) to regulate the use of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and other forms of plastic in flags and banners by political parties during elections after a plea alleged that it damages the environment.

A bench headed by Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar issued a notice to the and asked it to take a view in relation to banning or regulating within six months.

"The ministry would take a view in relation to banning or regulating and chlorinated plastic in the use banners, flags, hoarding etc within a period of six months," a bench said, adding, "The applicant is at liberty to pursue the matter with the ministry which shall deal with the subject matter thereof expeditiously and in any case within the prescribed period under the judgement of the tribunal."

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Andhra Pradesh resident Ravikiran Singh seeking directions to the Commission of India to issue orders asking all political parties and people contesting elections to refrain from using banners and flags and impose hefty fines on all political parties and politicians who continue to campaign by such medium.

Referring to the new Plastic Waste Management Rules notified by the Environment Ministry, senior advocate Pradeep Rai and advocate Gautam Singh, appearing for the petitioner, said these hoardings were "no better if not worse" than plastic carry bags against which a notification prescribing proper disposal has been issued.

"That the notification dated March 18, 2016, leaves out the great evil of flex (PVC) banners and focuses only on the plastic necessary for packaging purpose. It is submitted that it is very difficult to substitute plastic with another packaging material. However, plastic can be easily substituted with something else for the purpose of making banners/hoardings or flags," it said.

The petitioner contended that very huge banners made of are put on public spaces depicting slogans of political parties and once the poll is over, the material is dumped without due care.