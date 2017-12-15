relationshipgoals: Virushka's first honeymoon selfie is breaking internet

The power couple, and Anushka Sharma, who recently set some major wedding goals with their Italian destination ceremony, is now giving fans a glimpse into their post-married life.

The 29-year-old newlywed, who is holidaying near Italy with her husband, took to her Instagram to post a picture of the two with snowcapped mountains in the background, captioning, "In heaven, literally".

The ethereal couple tied the knot at a picturesque location in Italy on December 11.

Reportedly, the engagement ring of the 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' star is worth Rs 1 crore.

Soon after the wedding, Virat and Anushka announced in a joint statement, "Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share this wonderful news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans and well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey."

The two looked celestial in Sabyasachi ensembles.

The actress was seen in an exquisite tailor-made creation from the designer Sabyasachi 's boutique, a pale pink lehenga with 'Renaissance embroidery' in vintage English colours embellished with silver-gold metal thread, pearls and beads.

Meanwhile, the couple will be hosting a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on December 21, 2017, which will be followed by a reception for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on December 26, 2017.