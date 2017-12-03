JUST IN
Release of Rajinikanth's 3D sci-fi film '2.0' pushed further to April

Movie release was postponed to January 25 to avoid a clash with Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal Again'

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Rajinikanth's 2.0, 2.0, Akhsay Kumar
(Photo courtesy: Twitter/@akshaykumar)

Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's much-awaited film "2.0" will now release in April.

The movie, which was initially scheduled to release this year on Diwali was earlier postponed to January 25, to avoid a clash with "Golmaal Again".

In a letter issued to the media, Lyca Productions announced that the release date of the 3D sci-fi film, directed by Shankar, has been pushed further.

The movie, which also features Amy Jackson, is currently in post-production.

The Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has scored the music for the project, which is a sequel to 2010 blockbuster "Enthiran."

National Award-winning visual effects supervisor Srinivas Mohan is working on the VFX for the film.
First Published: Sun, December 03 2017. 16:37 IST

